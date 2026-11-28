Alexa Home Map was by far the feature that got the most attention during Amazon's October event, and some might call it dystopian. It's essentially an interactive 3D model of your house that maps all your connected devices — lights, locks, thermostat, cameras — to where they are in your home, and you can tap on any device to control it. Lights, for example, will glow on the map in the color you've set them to, and if you've got Ring cameras outside, people moving around your property show up as animated figures. You can even rewind the last 24 hours across all your cameras by using the timeline feature.

But what many people don't realize is that owners of the older Echo Show 15 and 21 devices already have a 2D version. It's called Map View, and with Alexa+, you can open it straight from the smart home dashboard. You build the floor plan once in the Alexa app, which scans each room with its camera and sensors and turns the scans into a plan. Amazon first launched this feature back in 2023, and it requires a LiDAR-equipped iOS device to work, such as an iPhone 12 Pro or a fourth-gen iPad or later.

To set it up, open the Alexa app and go to Devices > Map View > Start Now and then walk your house room by room. Once that data is on your Echo Show, a single tap on a device will open a side panel with its controls, while a double tap will turn it on or off. It's also possible to filter the map so that it only shows lights or cameras, and switch between floors. Setting up Map View makes it much easier for guests or anyone else in the house to control devices when they don't know that the lamp in the corner is called "Living Room Plug 2." Amazon says the 3D Home Map will begin rolling out later this year on its larger Echo Show devices, as well as the Alexa and Ring apps.