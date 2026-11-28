To start earning AnkerCredits, you'll need to sign up on Anker's website. In addition to a free plan, a paid tier (called Anker Plus) is available for $100/year or $10/month. After you join, you'll get AnkerCredits with every purchase, as well as through other methods like signing up for Anker emails or completing your profile. If you've already purchased an Anker product somewhere else, you can enter the order number to retroactively earn points for it, but you only get a set 200 points (and this appears to only be redeemable once).

AnkerCredits can be redeemed in two primary ways: discount coupons for entire orders or credit towards a purchase. Those who subscribe to Anker Plus can also redeem some exclusive Anker products. At the time of writing, there's an offer for all new members (paid or not) to claim a $20 gift card if you manage to earn 2,000 AnkerCredits. It's a GoGift card redeemable for many different retailers, but Anker says it's limited to the first 100 people to earn one.

Free members earn one AnkerCredit for every dollar spent, while Anker Plus members earn 1.5 per dollar. The exchange rate isn't great, however. For instance, 1,600 credits unlocks a 12 percent off coupon. There's also an example of a $12.99 Nano charger costing $8 plus 300 credits — obviously, spending $300 to save $5 makes no sense. So unless you plan on buying Anker's most expensive items, you may not be able to utilize the credits much beyond the large bonuses for setting up your account (like 300 credits for subscribing to emails).

More membership benefits

Both types of memberships can get you access to beta tests, but free members are chosen via targeted invitations, whereas every Anker Plus member is enrolled in the Joint Maker Lab program. An annual subscription to Anker Plus also nets you a free annual gift, which is currently a $90 MagGo Wireless Charging Station. That's alongside six-month extended warranties for annual members.

An Anker Plus membership is especially good if you value peace of mind with your purchases, as you'll get access to a 90-day return guarantee where the seller pays the return shipping fee (compared to the free tier's 30-day window returned at your expense). It also includes what Anker calls Worry-Free Purchase, which is free transport insurance that covers loss, damage, delays or returns.

Regardless of whether you choose the free or paid membership, if you're a diehard Anker fan with plans to return to the brand for years to come, you might as well start earning rewards for it. Many of our favorite power banks come from the company.