In a way, a stuck disc is a good problem to have with the PlayStation 5. That's because earlier this year, Sony announced plans to halt game disc production in 2028 — coincidentally, around the same window we're likely to get a PlayStation 6. That suggests the PS5 could be Sony's final console with a disc drive, or at least one that isn't an add-on.

On the flipside, avoiding stuck discs is one of the benefits of moving to digital games. These can be a serious issue: in a jam, you can't swap to a new game or movie. And if you botch the removal, you could damage a disc that cost as much as $70.

Thankfully, there's a reliable way to get a disc out if the eject button isn't working and you can't gently grasp the end with your fingers. It's going to require a little surgery, but it's better than sending your console in for help or having to buy a new one.