As one of the world's leading display manufacturers, even supplying screens to its biggest competitors, Samsung makes smartphones that are accordingly pixel-packed with display features. As in many other areas, Samsung lets users take the initiative to customize their smartphone displays, but it doesn't do a very good job of making sure you know those options exist.

Maybe you've found that your expensive Galaxy flagship seems to have a lower resolution than the spec sheet led you to believe, or that it seems a bit less responsive to your swipes than an iPhone 18 Pro. That's because your resolution and refresh rate are artificially capped by Samsung. Maybe your display isn't very bright. Maybe it's too bright. And have you ever wished you could leave the screen off without the whole phone going into sleep mode? Samsung has solutions for all of these and more baked into the past several versions of its One UI Android skin.

These features were tested on a Galaxy S23 Ultra, S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra running the latest One UI 9 software, along with both Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S10 Ultra tablets running the previous One UI 8.5. Some features cannot be immediately confirmed to work on devices older than the Galaxy S23 Ultra but may still be available on some of them. Only one feature we covered, Super HDR, is unavailable on the S23 Ultra, since it was added with the S24 series and works at a hardware level.