Apple gating some iOS features to the latest models isn't a recent development. For example, the first version of Siri was exclusive to the iPhone 4s at launch. But the ecosystem is more fragmented today than ever, with some of iOS 27's most interesting features available only on the latest models.

Fortunately, the basics are supported on some relatively old phones. The core iOS 27 software is available on models as far back as the iPhone 11 (plus the second- and third-generation SE models). But here are the models that miss out on some of the latest features.