It's no secret that the AI boom hellscape has made just about everything with a chip in it more expensive, and the Steam Deck is no exception. When Valve launched the handheld back in early 2022, you could pick one up for $399. Today, the cheapest model is the 512GB OLED at $789 — almost double the release price.

The company stopped making the $399 LCD model at the end of 2025, then in May 2026, it raised the price of both OLED models by $240 and $300 respectively. In Valve's announcement, it stated that "Steam Deck itself hasn't changed" and blamed industry-wide component costs.

The components in question are memory and storage. Memory makers like Micron have aggressively diverted production away from consumer applications and toward AI data centers, and the resulting "RAMageddon" has catapulted prices higher. Those are the parts the Deck is built around, and anyone who wants something techy right now is paying for it dearly.

The 2022 and 2026 models aren't like-for-like, though. The 512GB version cost $649 at launch and is $789 now — that's about 22 percent more for a much better machine.