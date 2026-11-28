Samsung says direct, close-range tracking is where the SmartTag3 gets its biggest improvement. Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding allows the Compass View feature to provide distance and directional guidance from around 200 feet away. Over a Bluetooth LE connection, you can also check signal strength and adjust settings from up to 400 feet. There's an important caveat: that range is a best-case scenario with a direct line of sight, so walls, furniture or other electronic devices between you and the tag will shorten it.

Channel Sounding currently requires a compatible Galaxy device, and only a few are supported so far, with more expected over time. Unless you have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, S26 Ultra or S26 Plus, you won't get the extended Compass View range.

But what happens when your SmartTag wanders completely out of Bluetooth range? Other Galaxy phones around it can act as your online search party. Samsung says the Galaxy Find Network includes more than 900 million participating Galaxy devices worldwide, and they can all help detect a nearby tag and relay its location back to you.

Say you have a tag in your backpack and you forget the bag on the bus. You can use Samsung's SmartThings Find app to track its location. If a Galaxy device with an internet connection, Bluetooth and GPS turned on is nearby, it will send the tag's location to the cloud, and you can see where your tracker (and your belongings) ended up. The more Galaxy devices in the area, the faster and more reliable your location updates will be. The downside is that updates can lag in regions with fewer Samsung phones.