How to get warnings about speed cameras in Android Auto
These are the settings to look for in Google Maps and Waze.
Several US states and regions around the world have now adopted speed cameras to automatically enforce traffic rules and curb reckless driving. And while such systems alongside automated license plate reading cameras are intended to keep our roads safer, they're sometimes located on roads where you may accidentally drift over the limit. If you're driving in a new and unfamiliar area, a sudden drop in the speed limit can catch you off-guard, so it can be helpful to know about any potential speed cameras you may encounter.
Luckily, you can use Android Auto on your car's infotainment system to stay informed about upcoming red light cameras, speed traps and even average speed enforcement areas. This data comes from other drivers who volunteer to report the cameras in apps like Google Maps and Waze while driving. While these apps cannot warn you about every single enforcement device on the road, they still serve as a useful early warning system. Best of all, you don't have to buy any extra hardware to enable speed camera alerts within Android Auto or install a radar detector, which isn't legal in some jurisdictions.
Enable speed camera warnings in Android Auto
To get warnings about upcoming speed cameras on your route within Android Auto, you'll need to enable the setting within the navigation app of your choice. Android Auto typically brings up Google Maps by default. To enable alerts, open the Maps app, tap on your profile photo located to the top-right corner of your screen and navigate to Settings > Navigation. Here, enable the setting labelled "Get alerts for reported incidents and other conditions that may impact your drive."
Some other popular navigation apps like Waze offer more granular control over speed camera alerts and also work with Android Auto. Assuming you already have it installed on your phone, open Waze and navigate to Settings > Alerts and reports > Reports > Cameras. Here, you can configure alerts for five different camera types, including speeding, red light and mobile police cameras. You can enable the ones you need and set the app to alert you while driving. These changes automatically apply whenever you use Waze on your car's display through Android Auto.
Even though Google owns Waze, the general consensus is that Google Maps doesn't tend to warn about speed cameras and other enforcement measures as frequently as Waze. So if this aspect is important to you, you may want to open Waze on Android Auto instead of sticking with Google Maps. The good news is that your car's infotainment display will automatically bring up the last-used navigation app, so you don't have to manually switch over every single time.
How to see the road's speed limit in Android Auto
Google Maps and Waze can also display the posted speed limit for any roads you drive on. Alongside that, you may also want to enable the speedometer feature, which uses your phone's GPS data to display your car's current speed in real-time. This can be helpful on older cars, especially if you're running a larger wheel or tires than stock as this can significantly skew the speedometer reading. For example, a five percent larger overall tire circumference compared to your car's factory default can result in the gauge reading 105 mph instead of 100 mph. You don't have to worry about the car's speed calibration sensor when you use your navigation app's GPS speedometer feature.
To enable the speed limit and speedometer within Google Maps, open the app's settings menu and tap Navigation. Scroll to the bottom and enable the Speedometer toggle alongside Speed limits. Once you've enabled the speedometer feature in Google Maps, you'll see your car's current speed appears alongside the road's speed limit whenever you start navigating to a destination.
In Waze, the speedometer feature can be enabled within Settings > Map display > Speedometer > Show speed limit > Always. The app also goes a step further than Google Maps — it can alert you whenever you exceed the speed limit by a set threshold. For example, you can set the warning to kick in only when you're travelling five miles per hour over the limit. With the excess speed alerts and camera warnings set up, using Waze on Android Auto should ensure you'll practically never get a speeding ticket.