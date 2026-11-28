To get warnings about upcoming speed cameras on your route within Android Auto, you'll need to enable the setting within the navigation app of your choice. Android Auto typically brings up Google Maps by default. To enable alerts, open the Maps app, tap on your profile photo located to the top-right corner of your screen and navigate to Settings > Navigation. Here, enable the setting labelled "Get alerts for reported incidents and other conditions that may impact your drive."

Some other popular navigation apps like Waze offer more granular control over speed camera alerts and also work with Android Auto. Assuming you already have it installed on your phone, open Waze and navigate to Settings > Alerts and reports > Reports > Cameras. Here, you can configure alerts for five different camera types, including speeding, red light and mobile police cameras. You can enable the ones you need and set the app to alert you while driving. These changes automatically apply whenever you use Waze on your car's display through Android Auto.

Even though Google owns Waze, the general consensus is that Google Maps doesn't tend to warn about speed cameras and other enforcement measures as frequently as Waze. So if this aspect is important to you, you may want to open Waze on Android Auto instead of sticking with Google Maps. The good news is that your car's infotainment display will automatically bring up the last-used navigation app, so you don't have to manually switch over every single time.