Whether you only have a few smart bulbs or an entire sprawling network of connected devices, controlling a smart home can be a frustrating multi-step process. For example, I need to reach for my phone or utter a voice command to toggle the lights at my desk. Neither solution feels natural, especially when compared to just flicking a switch. But controlling your smart home devices can be frictionless if you have an old phone or tablet lying around.

Old smartphones or tablets are perfect candidates to repurpose as a smart home dashboard since you can mount them on a stand and leave them plugged in all day. You don't need powerful hardware either, since it simply needs to display a single app or webpage. I've personally added a MagSafe-compatible ring to an old Android phone in combination with a wireless charging stand accessory to keep it topped up.

You don't have to stop at smart lights, either — I've added all kinds of devices to my dashboard, ranging from my robot vacuum to music controls for the smart speakers dotted around my home. You can also add cameras to the dashboard so you can quickly glance over to see who's at your front door. Smart displays like Apple's HomeView with Siri AI could have eliminated the need for a iPhone smart remote functionality, but you don't need to pay for one if you already have an old phone lying around.