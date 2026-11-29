Microsoft OneDrive allows you to manage your cloud storage both though its native Windows app and its website. However, the steps to finding and managing your files remain mostly the same in both cases.

To free up space in your OneDrive cloud, click the OneDrive app in the Windows tray or sign in to the OneDrive website using a web browser. Next, click the cog wheel (located in the top-right corner of the screen if you're using the website), followed by Settings. This will take you to the OneDrive options page. Now, click Manage Storage to review and manage your synced files.

The Manage Storage page includes a storage summary section, showing how much storage you've used and how much of it is remaining. Below the storage summary is the Free up space section where you can find options to review and delete your files. To see which files are consuming most of your storage, click View Large Files. This will bring up a list of your synced files, sorted by size in descending order. Refrain from deleting these files indiscriminately, and to prevent accidental deletion of important files, consider taking a local backup of the files you plan to delete. Finally, empty the recycle bin to free up your OneDrive storage.