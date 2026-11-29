How to free up space in your Microsoft OneDrive storage
It's worth taking a look and making sure big files aren't cluttering up your OneDrive.
Microsoft OneDrive's data backup and sync service makes it possible to bring your important files wherever you go. Its ability to securely sync your data across multiple devices and platforms makes it an excellent cross-platform backup and sync utility. However, like most cloud backup services, Microsoft OneDrive also comes with a storage cap, and once it meets or exceeds this threshold, backup and sync issues can become bottlenecks in your workflow. When your OneDrive storage runs out of free space, it stops syncing data between the cloud and your devices. If the storage quota exceeds the assigned threshold, Microsoft switches your OneDrive account to read-only mode, requiring you to free up space to resume normal functionality.
If your Microsoft OneDrive storage is running low, the first step is to identify which files are consuming the most storage. You can then systematically remove or move unwanted files or old data to a local drive or a similar file backup service. Keep in mind that removing synced files from the cloud also deletes them from all your synced devices. So, it becomes critical to review what you delete from your cloud storage when attempting to free up space.
How to free space in your Microsoft OneDrive storage?
Microsoft OneDrive allows you to manage your cloud storage both though its native Windows app and its website. However, the steps to finding and managing your files remain mostly the same in both cases.
To free up space in your OneDrive cloud, click the OneDrive app in the Windows tray or sign in to the OneDrive website using a web browser. Next, click the cog wheel (located in the top-right corner of the screen if you're using the website), followed by Settings. This will take you to the OneDrive options page. Now, click Manage Storage to review and manage your synced files.
The Manage Storage page includes a storage summary section, showing how much storage you've used and how much of it is remaining. Below the storage summary is the Free up space section where you can find options to review and delete your files. To see which files are consuming most of your storage, click View Large Files. This will bring up a list of your synced files, sorted by size in descending order. Refrain from deleting these files indiscriminately, and to prevent accidental deletion of important files, consider taking a local backup of the files you plan to delete. Finally, empty the recycle bin to free up your OneDrive storage.
How to prevent your Microsoft OneDrive storage from running out of space unexpectedly?
Microsoft OneDrive creates a dedicated backup folder, which it calls OneDrive Folder, when you first set it up on your device. Anything that gets saved into this folder is automatically synced to the cloud. Additionally, you can enable folder backups to sync your Desktop, Documents, Pictures, Music and Videos folders to the OneDrive.
If you're not particular about managing what files go into these folders, OneDrive could potentially back up large files like zip archives and videos, and this could eat into your available storage without your knowledge. To avoid such scenarios, it's recommended to disable backup for folders you're sure don't need syncing. It's also advised to periodically review your OneDrive storage summary to identify and manage large, unwanted and old backup files.
Microsoft offers 5GB of free cloud storage to all OneDrive users. However, if you use the service to back up your camera roll, videos, and other important files, you might find OneDrive's free tier limiting. Moreover, if your storage consists of important files that you can't afford to move or delete, the limited storage becomes even more of a concern. You can overcome this limitation by upgrading to a paid Microsoft 365 account, with storage options ranging from 100GB to 2TB, depending on your subscription.