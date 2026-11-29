The PlayStation 5 is now $649 six years after launch following the April 2026 price increase. That's an extra $150 for the same hardware that players were getting in 2020, and it puts the console a lot closer to the price of a budget gaming PC than it used to be.

Using new parts at today's prices, you can build a PC with similar hardware to a PS5 for about $920, or around $1,140 once you've paid for Windows and a controller. Opting for secondhand parts instead doesn't help as much as you might think: A PC built from used parts will cost around $720, but a used disc PS5 sells for around $435, so the PC still costs about $280 more. And even with near-identical hardware inside, a PC won't necessarily play every game as well as the console does.

The PS5 doesn't have a graphics card. Instead, a custom AMD chip handles both the processor and graphics, with the GPU using AMD's RDNA 2 architecture with 36 compute units running at up to 2.23GHz. By comparison, the Xbox Series X has 52 compute units, so you can get away with a cheaper card here than you'd need for a PC similar to the Xbox Series X. The closest PC equivalent is AMD's Radeon RX 6700, which has the same 36 compute units on the same architecture.