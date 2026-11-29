Here's how much it would cost to build a PC similar to the standard PlayStation 5
A PC that matches Sony's console still costs about $275 more, and it won't always play games as well.
The PlayStation 5 is now $649 six years after launch following the April 2026 price increase. That's an extra $150 for the same hardware that players were getting in 2020, and it puts the console a lot closer to the price of a budget gaming PC than it used to be.
Using new parts at today's prices, you can build a PC with similar hardware to a PS5 for about $920, or around $1,140 once you've paid for Windows and a controller. Opting for secondhand parts instead doesn't help as much as you might think: A PC built from used parts will cost around $720, but a used disc PS5 sells for around $435, so the PC still costs about $280 more. And even with near-identical hardware inside, a PC won't necessarily play every game as well as the console does.
The PS5 doesn't have a graphics card. Instead, a custom AMD chip handles both the processor and graphics, with the GPU using AMD's RDNA 2 architecture with 36 compute units running at up to 2.23GHz. By comparison, the Xbox Series X has 52 compute units, so you can get away with a cheaper card here than you'd need for a PC similar to the Xbox Series X. The closest PC equivalent is AMD's Radeon RX 6700, which has the same 36 compute units on the same architecture.
Matching a graphics card to the PS5
While AMD no longer makes the RX 6700, it averages $235 on resale marketplaces like Jawa. If you'd rather buy new, AMD's $339 Radeon RX 7600 is the most affordable GPU that makes sense. Intel's Arc B570 is cheaper at $289, but it loses a fair bit of performance when paired with a midrange processor. The RX 7600 has 8GB of its own memory, while the PS5 has a 16GB pool that its processor and graphics share.
The PS5's processor has eight cores based on AMD's older Zen 2 design, but you don't need to match that core for core. AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 5600, for example, costs $157,comes with a cooler, and actually outpaces the eight-core Zen 2 Ryzen 7 3700X in gaming benchmarks. Here's the full build:
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor with included cooler: $157
- ASRock B550M Pro4 motherboard: $80
- 16GB DDR4-3200 memory: $109
- AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card: $339
- Silicon Power UD90 1TB SSD: $150
- MSI MAG A550BN 550W power supply: $55
- Zalman T3 Plus case: $34
All that comes to $924, or $275 more than a new PS5. Factoring in a Windows 11 Home license ($139) and a DualSense controller ($74) brings the grand total to roughly $1,140.
The cost of new versus used parts
For a used build, the Ryzen 7 3700X has averaged $91 on Jawa over the past year, and Gigabyte's B450M DS3H motherboard costs $44. Add a used RX 6700 and the same new memory, SSD, power supply and case, and you're looking at about $718. Meanwhile, it's $435 to $470 for a used PS5, so the PC is still around $280 more. Sony also sells a certified refurbished disc PS5 for $549 with a one-year warranty if you can catch it in stock.
When Digital Foundry pitted the RX 6700 against the PS5 in 2024, results swung wildly from game to game. It found the RX 6700 was up to 44 percent faster than the console in Hitman 3, while the PS5 led by 45 percent in Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing turned on.
Windows can cost some gaming performance. The bigger factor, though, is that every PS5 has exactly the same hardware since it launched, so devs can tune their games for it in a way that isn't possible across thousands of different PC hardware configurations.