Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony

The PS5 arrives November 12th and it starts at $400

The standard edition costs $500.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
479 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

PlayStation 5
Sony

There’s no need to keep the guessing games going any longer. The PS5 costs $500 and the Digital Edition will set you back $400. As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on it? Sony will release both models of the PlayStation 5 on November 12th in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19th. Pre-orders start at some retailers tomorrow.

However, players in China are facing a longer wait. “PS5 launch date for China is still under exploration and will be announced at a later date,” according to a PlayStation blog post.

PS5 price details
Sony

The reveal finally brings to a close a game of chicken that Sony and Microsoft have been playing for months. Sony revealed the design of its next-gen hardware in June, six months after Microsoft pulled back the curtain on the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft announced Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pricing and availability last week, slightly ahead of schedule after leaks gave the game away. The standard PS5 costs the same as the Xbox Series X and the Digital Edition is $100 more expensive than the $299 Xbox Series S.

Now we know exactly when the PS5 is coming out, you can expect a flood of games that have been announced for this holiday season to lock in their release dates too.

In this article: ps5, videogames, video games, release date, playstation 5, hardware, playstation5, sony, games, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
479 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The PS5 arrives November 12th and it starts at $400

The PS5 arrives November 12th and it starts at $400

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X and Series S

View
PlayStation Plus Collection gives PS5 owners the best PS4 games

PlayStation Plus Collection gives PS5 owners the best PS4 games

View
'Hogwarts Legacy' will make you a wizard in 2021

'Hogwarts Legacy' will make you a wizard in 2021

View
Oculus Quest 2 review: The $299 VR headset to rule them all

Oculus Quest 2 review: The $299 VR headset to rule them all

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr