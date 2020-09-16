The PS5 arrives November 12th and it starts at $400

There’s no need to keep the guessing games going any longer. The PS5 costs $500 and the Digital Edition will set you back $400. As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on it? Sony will release both models of the PlayStation 5 on November 12th in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19th. Pre-orders start at some retailers tomorrow.

However, players in China are facing a longer wait. “PS5 launch date for China is still under exploration and will be announced at a later date,” according to a PlayStation blog post.