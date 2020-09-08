The all-digital Xbox Series S comes out on November 10th

It must be Tuesday, because there is too much hype happening today. The Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s all-digital next-gen console, will land on November 10th for $299. After a brief tease this morning, Microsoft revealed a trailer and details about the Series S, including the fact that it’s nearly 60 percent smaller than the Xbox Series X.

The Series S is targeting 1440p gameplay at up to 120fps. It shares a handful of stats with the Series X, including raytracing, variable rate shading and refresh rate, and support for ultra-low latency. The Series S features 4K streaming media playback and 4K upscaling for gameplay, compared with native 4K gaming on the Series X.