Image credit: Microsoft

The all-digital Xbox Series S comes out on November 10th

It's 60 percent smaller than the Series X.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
20m ago
Xbox Series S
Microsoft

It must be Tuesday, because there is too much hype happening today. The Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s all-digital next-gen console, will land on November 10th for $299. After a brief tease this morning, Microsoft revealed a trailer and details about the Series S, including the fact that it’s nearly 60 percent smaller than the Xbox Series X.

The Series S is targeting 1440p gameplay at up to 120fps. It shares a handful of stats with the Series X, including raytracing, variable rate shading and refresh rate, and support for ultra-low latency. The Series S features 4K streaming media playback and 4K upscaling for gameplay, compared with native 4K gaming on the Series X.

The main downgrade on the tiny new console is the SSD. The Series S has just 512GB of storage, compared with 1TB on the Series X. The Series X will have a custom port that allows for storage expansions and it’s possible the Series S will have this functionality as well, though Microsoft has not confirmed that just yet.

Developing...

In this article: Xbox Series S, XBOX, Microsoft, news, gaming
