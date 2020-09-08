Xbox Series X will reportedly cost $499 and arrive November 10th

Microsoft revealed last month that the Xbox Series X will arrive in November, just in time for this year’s holiday shopping season. Now, Windows Central reports a more specific release date and even a price point for the tech giant’s next-gen console: the Series X will apparently set you back $499 and will be available on November 10th. The publication’s report comes hot on the heels of a leak that shows what the Xbox Series S, which is expected to be Microsoft’s cheaper disc-less console, could look like.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft will offer a $35-per-month Xbox All Access financing option for the Series X. The publication also confirms that the Series S will cost $299. Microsoft will reportedly offer a $25-per-month Xbox All Access financing option for it and will be trying to capture as many markets as possible by having a large global rollout for the cheaper console. The Series S will be available on November 10th as well, the publication says.