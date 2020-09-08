Latest in Gaming

Xbox Series X will reportedly cost $499 and arrive November 10th

The Xbox Series S will be available on the same day, according to 'Windows Central.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
57m ago
Xbox Series X
Microsoft

Microsoft revealed last month that the Xbox Series X will arrive in November, just in time for this year’s holiday shopping season. Now, Windows Central reports a more specific release date and even a price point for the tech giant’s next-gen console: the Series X will apparently set you back $499 and will be available on November 10th. The publication’s report comes hot on the heels of a leak that shows what the Xbox Series S, which is expected to be Microsoft’s cheaper disc-less console, could look like.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft will offer a $35-per-month Xbox All Access financing option for the Series X. The publication also confirms that the Series S will cost $299. Microsoft will reportedly offer a $25-per-month Xbox All Access financing option for it and will be trying to capture as many markets as possible by having a large global rollout for the cheaper console. The Series S will be available on November 10th as well, the publication says.

The Xbox Series X has backwards compatibility and will be capable of 4K gaming. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S, as its pricing indicates, will most likely be the less powerful of the two. Previous reports say it’s capable of 1080p and 1440p gaming and that it will have a smaller RAM and less powerful CPU than the Series X.

