The overlooked Samsung One UI setting that cleans up your screenshots
Don’t let everyone see you were taking screenshots at 2AM.
Samsung looked at Android and decided it needed something more intuitive, so it came up with One UI, layering a ton of extra security features on top of the operating system. Frankly, there are so many One UI features you won't get with other Android phones that you often won't stumble over them unless you do a deep dive. One useful feature is a small toggle buried within the settings that strips away the status bar and navigation bar from your screenshots. That means whenever you take a snapshot, it captures your screen without those bars.
This feature is called "Hide status and navigation bars," and it can be found in your Advanced features settings. Once it is enabled, every screenshot you take afterward will lack the clock and battery info, your network status and whatever Android status bar icons you have peppering the bar up top. The bottom navigation bar will vanish too. That is an ideal step to take if you need clean and focused images showing exactly what you wanted to capture. When sharing screenshots, whether it's a funny text exchange or that recipe you found online, having the image actually focus on what you're interested in is ideal, especially as it doesn't require any editing skills or extra apps later on.
How to hide the status and navigation bars
Enabling this handy feature takes a few seconds, and you won't even need to download extra apps or anything.
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Open the Settings app.
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Go to Advanced features and select Screenshots and screen recorder.
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Make sure you toggle on the Hide status and navigation bars feature.
When you turn on this setting, every screenshot you take moving forward will exclude those bars automatically. If you ever need to have a picture that features the time, for instance, it's also easy to reverse it. It doesn't matter which way you choose to take screenshots either — the effect will be the same whether you're using the classic button combo (volume down + power button) or the hand swiping gesture. You can also customize the side button on your Galaxy phone to open Samsung Capture with a double press.
If you're using these screengrabs to create a combo image, you need to keep in mind the aspect ratio has changed and they'll fit differently into your template. The toggle doesn't expand the image to take up the space once occupied by the status bar and the button row; rather, it simply crops those elements out without your input.
The benefits of cleaner screenshots
The obvious benefit is "it just looks better." Screenshots that lack the status and navigation bars can look more professional since there's no clock, battery percentage or signal strength to display. Plus, no one can now judge you for the order you keep your buttons arranged in — if you like the Back button on the left, that's your prerogative. Either way, having a cleaner image can help whether you're just helping your kids figure out how to fiddle with a setting, sharing a silly comment with a friend on Instagram or showing off your new Duolingo costume online.
The setting is even more important if you're creating tutorials or step-by-step guides to share online, or maybe for a presentation at work. Instead of cropping every single image manually (and missing the mark by just a few pixels here and there), the phone simply handles it all for you. This isn't exactly a make-or-break feature if you're rarely sending screenshots to your friends, but it literally takes a couple of seconds to turn it on, so why not?