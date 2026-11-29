Setting a charging limit on an iPhone 15 or later is easy. Head over to Settings, tap Battery, then choose Charging and drag the slider to the limit you want. You can choose 80, 85, 90 or 95 percent (or 100 percent, obviously) and your iPhone will charge to within a few points of the limit and stop. Charging won't resume until the battery falls by 5 percent or more while still plugged in.

Every now and then, even with these settings, you might wake up to a fully charged battery. That's completely normal; iOS tops the battery up to 100 occasionally to ensure its percentage readout is accurate. It's also possible to force a 100-percent charge by sliding the limit to 100 percent and tapping Allow Until Tomorrow — useful when you'll be away from a charger all day.

If you've never touched any of this, then your iPhone will already be using Optimized Battery Charging, which is switched on by default. Instead of capping the battery with a hard limit, it figures out when you usually unplug, holds charge at 80 percent overnight and then finishes the rest shortly before you pick it up. That obviously needs a routine to learn from, though, and Apple says it takes at least 14 days and nine charges of five hours or more in the same place before it kicks in. If you're somebody who charges in short bursts or works unpredictable shifts, you're not going to get much out of it.

You can't run Charge Limit and Optimized Battery Charging side-by-side; the latter only kicks in once the limit is at 100 percent. If you've got an iPhone 14 or older, meanwhile, there's no Charge Limit slider option. Instead, there's only an on-off switch for Optimized Battery Charging under Battery Health & Charging.