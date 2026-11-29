If all you want is to be able to identify who is at your front door or take a peek and see if a package was left on the porch, a smart doorbell is the better option for you. You will get an alert on your phone whenever someone is ringing your doorbell. This is very useful for when you are not home, but also great for anyone who has a dog that starts barking wildly every time it hears a doorbell.

It also allows you to have a conversation with whoever is standing at your doorstep so you can tell them to leave a package at a certain hidden place, tell them when you will be back or tell them you'll be right over to open the door. Some smart doorbells include a wide-angle lens, allowing you to see if a package was left at the base of your door. On Ring cameras, Live View and Two-Way Talk work even without a subscription.

The downside of a smart doorbell is that it is fixed to the doorframe and can only watch a small area. Ring says its standard maximum motion detection range is about 30 feet, Eufy lists 15 feet and Arlo 13 to 16 feet, so a doorbell won't cover the driveway or the back door.

Smart doorbells, like the Ring doorbell, can connect to your existing doorbell wiring, which provides them with electricity, or they can run on a battery. A Ring doorbell battery typically lasts three to six months between charges in real-world use, though light usage with optimized settings can stretch it to six to 12 months.