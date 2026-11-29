Security camera vs. video doorbell: Which is the better fit for your home?
It depends on what you're looking for.
In the past decade, smart doorbells and security cameras have become more and more popular. Both help you monitor your home when you are away and enable you to see who is there, record them and even speak to them over the internet. The real difference between the two is where they sit and what they watch. A smart doorbell is good at showing you who is at the front door, while a smart security camera allows you to watch whatever it is pointing at.
The question of which you should buy is completely up to what you are looking to add to your house: Are you looking for a way to see who is coming to visit, or are you trying to see who is attempting to sneak into your house?
A video doorbell fits if the front door is the worry
If all you want is to be able to identify who is at your front door or take a peek and see if a package was left on the porch, a smart doorbell is the better option for you. You will get an alert on your phone whenever someone is ringing your doorbell. This is very useful for when you are not home, but also great for anyone who has a dog that starts barking wildly every time it hears a doorbell.
It also allows you to have a conversation with whoever is standing at your doorstep so you can tell them to leave a package at a certain hidden place, tell them when you will be back or tell them you'll be right over to open the door. Some smart doorbells include a wide-angle lens, allowing you to see if a package was left at the base of your door. On Ring cameras, Live View and Two-Way Talk work even without a subscription.
The downside of a smart doorbell is that it is fixed to the doorframe and can only watch a small area. Ring says its standard maximum motion detection range is about 30 feet, Eufy lists 15 feet and Arlo 13 to 16 feet, so a doorbell won't cover the driveway or the back door.
Smart doorbells, like the Ring doorbell, can connect to your existing doorbell wiring, which provides them with electricity, or they can run on a battery. A Ring doorbell battery typically lasts three to six months between charges in real-world use, though light usage with optimized settings can stretch it to six to 12 months.
A security camera fits if you want to watch more than the door
A smart security camera allows you to place it wherever you need it: the driveway, backyard, side gate, garage or inside the house. Outdoor cameras like Google's Nest Cams attach magnetically to their mount, and the mount can be easily attached to metallic surfaces like steel beams, metal poles or iron rails. The mount can also be attached in various other ways to nonmagnetic surfaces, so the security camera can hide in a variety of places inside or outside the house.
The trade-offs are weather and power. Not every smart security camera is weatherproof, so check before mounting one to stand watch outside in the rain and snow. Some cameras can last a few months on a single charge, while others, like Blink's AA-powered cameras, can last up to two full years before needing new batteries. Wired cameras are more secure but may need a professional to install.
Recording usually costs extra on both
While both options allow for live video feeds and two-way talk, saving videos to the cloud usually requires a monthly subscription. In Engadget's tests of various smart cameras, the prices for a subscription usually ranged from $3 to $15 a month. This is a good feature to have if you get a message that something was detected on your security camera, but you are unable to watch the live feed. It's also useful if you need to use the footage as evidence later.
Many cameras on the market allow you to skip the subscription by using a microSD card or a thumb drive. This also means that your security footage stays with you instead of being uploaded to the cloud, so look for local storage before you buy.
Do either of them scare off burglars?
Honestly, there is very little published data on whether video doorbells deter crime. On the one hand, criminals often hide their faces anyway when trespassing, but on the other, the very existence of a security camera suggests it is harder to break into the house. An MIT Media Lab study found no strong evidence that video doorbells reduce property crime in Los Angeles, and Ring's reported burglary drops haven't been independently validated.
While neither option is guaranteed to scare away intruders, they are still very useful for getting more control over what is going on right outside your house, whether it's visitors, packages or unwelcome guests.