The US Commerce Department has added Megaspeed, the Singaporean company at the center of the NVIDIA scandal, to its "entity list." The addition means no American company, including NVIDIA, can sell technologies such as AI chips to Megaspeed or its affiliates without a license from the federal government.

The move comes just a day after NVIDIA restored Jensen Huang as its CEO and president following direct intervention from President Donald Trump. Huang had resigned from his position on November 12 after reports surfaced that he had cultivated multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving a former Megaspeed executive and suspected Chinese spy. Said suspected spy, Alice Huang (no relation to the NVIDIA CEO), took a controlling stake in Megaspeed in 2023 before leaving the company in August 2025. In a joint statement issued last week alongside the Department of Justice, the Commerce Department said it had begun investigating Megaspeed in 2024, and that NVIDIA had placed the cloud computing firm on its own "no sell" list in June 2025. China has denied the allegations Alice Huang was a spy.

On Monday, NVIDIA's board of directors said it had voted unanimously to reappoint Jensen Huang as CEO. Just days earlier, Harvey Jones, the chair of NVIDIA's board of directors, said the company did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO." On late Sunday evening, the board met to vote on Huang's reinstatement, with President Trump calling into the meeting. Following reporting from Semafor, Trump confirmed he influenced the board's decision. "And I convinced them," Trump told CNBC. "I made the deal."