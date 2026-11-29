As we've noted before, it's essential to maximize your security cameras' efficiency. Unlike many smart home products, a security system isn't just about convenience or comfort — under severe circumstances, a gap in your defenses could legitimately result in vandalism, theft, injury or death.

Placing cameras in front of your windows does offer some benefits. You're sheltering them from the elements, so any model is usable, regardless of whether the weather is freezing cold or blisteringly hot. It's also easier to install or recharge indoor cameras, and of course an intruder can't smash or tamper with your gear unless they've already broken in.

Ultimately, though, it's wiser to resort to dedicated outdoor cameras if you care about what's going on in your yard or walkways. It's a question of optics and coverage, and poor placement can render an indoor camera useless. Thankfully, there is a potential compromise in the form of stick-on cameras.