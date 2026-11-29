Until iOS 27, the top-right corner of a CarPlay audio app showed a small waveform icon, and tapping it opened the Now Playing screen. With the latest update, the new MiniPlayer replaces that with the artwork for whatever song's playing, along with the play/pause and skip buttons.

Say, for example, you're three screens deep looking through an artist's albums and you want to pause. The old way meant you'd have to hit the waveform, choose Pause, then tap back to return to the list, with the screen changing twice. Now it's one tap without needing to change screens at all.

In its Rev up your CarPlay app developer session, Apple explained how the MiniPlayer shows what's playing, and that "on a larger display you can even play, pause, or skip" from it. However, the company doesn't say how big a CarPlay display must be to get those buttons. If your vehicle has a compact CarPlay display, the MiniPlayer may be less useful by showing what's playing and acting as a Now Playing shortcut.

During the same session, Apple also demonstrated the new MiniPlayer tucked away in the corner of a video app. From there, it offers a fast way back into a video that you left partway through. Apple has also made the Now Playing screen's progress bar bigger and draggable in iOS 27, meaning you'll still need to use that screen to jump to a specific point in a track.