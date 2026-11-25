Apple has had a big year of product releases, both in terms of wholly new product categories and old standbys it's finally shown some love. The company is running its own Black Friday sale on its website through November 30, which can net you Apple gift cards ranging from $25 to $300 depending on the product you purchase, but you can also find some excellent deals on Amazon.

The colorful new MacBook Neo, Apple's first computer powered by an iPhone chip (the A18 Pro) and its first relatively budget-friendly laptop, is on sale at Amazon for $649, $50 off its normal $699 starting price. The Neo made a big splash when it launched in March because it offered some of the premium benefits of Apple's more expensive computers at an affordable $599, a price Apple unfortunately raised to $699 in June due to the high cost of memory and storage. This discount helps recapture some of that original magic.

If you'd prefer something more powerful, you can also opt for the new M5 MacBook Air, which is on sale on Amazon for $1,049, $250 off its normal $1,299 price. The new M5 chip is the main upgrade this year, and it offers more than enough power for basic work, with extra headroom for AI tools and light gaming.

Arguably the best Apple deals so far, though, are the current discounts on the AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple Watch Series 12. You can purchase Apple's high-end wireless earbuds for just $149 on Amazon, a 40 percent discount on the usual $249 Apple charges. Meanwhile, Apple's latest smartwatch — which features a redesigned health sensor — is going for $299 on Amazon, $100 off its normal $399 price.