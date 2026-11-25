We reviewed these 10 gadgets, and they're now on sale for Black Friday
Black Friday sales can save you money on the latest from Apple, Google and more.
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Black Friday isn't quite the major sales event it used to be now that you can get deals multiple times a year through events like Amazon Prime Day, but if you're looking to save this holiday season, there are still some great options.
Multiple gadgets from Engadget's Best of 2026 list are already on sale, including Samsung's flagship foldable smartphone and Apple's ultra-popular (and cute) entry-level laptop. Online retailers like Amazon seem to offer the steepest discounts, but buying directly from the manufacturer can also net you extra savings, particularly if you have a device you want to trade in. If you don't see what you want on sale now, worry not: New deals will continue to pop up throughout Thanksgiving and Black Friday. In the meantime, here's a selection of what you can save on now.
Deals on Apple laptops and wearables
Apple has had a big year of product releases, both in terms of wholly new product categories and old standbys it's finally shown some love. The company is running its own Black Friday sale on its website through November 30, which can net you Apple gift cards ranging from $25 to $300 depending on the product you purchase, but you can also find some excellent deals on Amazon.
The colorful new MacBook Neo, Apple's first computer powered by an iPhone chip (the A18 Pro) and its first relatively budget-friendly laptop, is on sale at Amazon for $649, $50 off its normal $699 starting price. The Neo made a big splash when it launched in March because it offered some of the premium benefits of Apple's more expensive computers at an affordable $599, a price Apple unfortunately raised to $699 in June due to the high cost of memory and storage. This discount helps recapture some of that original magic.
If you'd prefer something more powerful, you can also opt for the new M5 MacBook Air, which is on sale on Amazon for $1,049, $250 off its normal $1,299 price. The new M5 chip is the main upgrade this year, and it offers more than enough power for basic work, with extra headroom for AI tools and light gaming.
Arguably the best Apple deals so far, though, are the current discounts on the AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple Watch Series 12. You can purchase Apple's high-end wireless earbuds for just $149 on Amazon, a 40 percent discount on the usual $249 Apple charges. Meanwhile, Apple's latest smartwatch — which features a redesigned health sensor — is going for $299 on Amazon, $100 off its normal $399 price.
Deals on Google smartphones and smartwatches
Like Apple, Google is offering some exclusive deals on its website if you're interested in saving on accessories or getting an even better deal on a trade-in. The bulk of the company's discounts on smartphones and smartwatches are being reflected across retailers, though.
For example, both the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro are on sale on Amazon. The base Pixel 11, which comes in new colors, includes more storage and has a collection of AI-powered camera features, is on sale on Amazon for $699, over 20 percent off its normal $899 starting price. You can also get the Pixel 11 Pro, Google's higher-end model with its new HiLight customizable notification light, for $749 on Amazon, a $350 discount on its usual $1,099 starting price.
If you've already got an Android phone and are looking for a good smartwatch, you can get a Pixel Watch 5, Google's latest smartwatch, on sale on Amazon for $330, $100 off its $430 starting price. The new smartwatch offers easy access to Gemini, improved GPS tracking for outdoor workouts and new gestures for controlling the watch without using the touchscreen.
Deals on foldables
While Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is the hot commodity heading into the holiday season, it doesn't yet have an easy-to-snag Black Friday deal. You can get Engadget's favorite foldable of the year for a healthy discount, though.The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a new, more passport-shaped form factor and one of the company's best anti-glare displays. It's also available on Amazon for $1,550, a still eye-popping price, but cheaper than the $1,900 Samsung usually charges. If you're on Android and Duo-curious, the Z Fold 8 is the better foldable anyway.
For anyone all-in on Gemini and Google's Pixel ecosystem, the less beloved but still competently made Pixel 11 Pro Fold is on sale on Amazon for $1,649. That's a $250 discount on what's usually a $1,899 foldable, and you still get Google's polished take on Android and extensive software support.
A deal on one of the best monitors of 2026
If you're building out a home office or setting up your first PC gaming rig, you'll want a monitor you're willing to stare at for hours on end. The Alienware 39 5K not only offers ample screen real estate with its 39-inch, ever-so-slightly curved display, but also a wonderfully bright and vivid OLED panel that can switch between 5K 165Hz and 1080p+ 330Hz modes with a button push.
The monitor is on sale directly through Dell's website for $1,000, $100 off what Dell normally charges. If you want the best experience for gaming and staring at Microsoft Word, it's hard to go wrong with the Alienware 39 5K.