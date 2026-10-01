Engadget has been reviewing devices for over two decades. In 2026, we've reviewed over 130 products (so far), from phones and laptops through to smart rings and even a toaster. After comprehensive testing, we categorize products on a 100-point scale, with the range this year falling between 67 and 94 points so far. For Engadget's Best of 2026 awards, our reviewers and editors ran through our testing database to pick the products that impressed us the most.

Deciding on our final awards involved more than just picking our highest-scoring products. The first step was to narrow down the field by only considering products that met our baseline for our Editors' Choice award — 90 out of 100. We then looked at what categories those products fell into, and put some items head-to-head to figure out which came on top for a given award. For example, six laptops earned our Editor's Choice award this year, but only three have made the cut for our Best of 2026 awards so far.

We also considered products that fell just short but still stood out as the best in their field — none of the kitchen tech we reviewed this year may have earned an Editor's Choice award, but we still felt comfortable crowning one of the products the Best of 2026.

Before finalizing the list, we revisited each product to ensure it still met the standards it did at launch, and factored in any price changes (it is 2026, after all) to see if a product was still recommended at its current rate. In some cases, we have decided to delay giving an award in categories where we know significant releases will happen in the final quarter of the year. This article will be updated in the near future to include our final decisions on the best earbuds, headphones, tablet, Windows laptop, foldable phone, smart glasses, and potentially even more categories.