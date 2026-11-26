Elon Musk's X has finally introduced parental controls for kids aged 13 to 17, allowing parents and guardians to manage their teen's experience on the platform. Teens' accounts will now default to protected mode, with sensitive media restricted and targeted advertising blocked. The new settings will also give families "additional tools on top of those defaults," the platform announced.

Those extra tools let adults in charge of teens see how much time their kids have spent on X and set a daily limit, require approval for new followers, and limit For You recommendations to accounts the teen already follows. They can also filter specific words, turn off sensitive media content, allow parents to control who can send direct messages, and see which accounts their teen has chatted with one-on-one (without seeing the messages themselves).

To use the new parental controls, follow the guide in X's help center. "Linking starts with the parent or guardian and finishes with the teen. Both users have to agree," the platform states.

X emphasized that the new controls let parents manage content without prying into their kids' lives. "Parents and guardians cannot read private messages, see searches or viewing history, post as their teen, or access the account," the company wrote. Parents will be able to control up to five teens' accounts.

There are reasons that parents should probably keep teens far away from X. In the last five years, it's been rife with issues including hate speech, AI-generated CSAM, misinformation, deepfake images, a lack of moderation, unauthorized AI training, propaganda, algorithms that amplify partisan content, AI bots, human trolls, and the omnipresence of awesome role model Elon Musk.

Even X admits that it's not aimed at kids or teens. "While X is not designed for or promoted to children, and users must be at least 13 or older where required by law, we take extra care with the young people who are here," the company wrote. While claiming that "child safety is a top priority at X," the platform likely introduced the new rules to comply with current or future regulations in multiple states and countries.