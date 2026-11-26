NVIDIA has reportedly put a stop to shipments of AI server hardware to four Southeast Asian countries. According to The Financial Times, a handful of the company's manufacturing partners, including Dell and Supermicro, told clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that the chipmaker is not allowing their server orders to be sent to them. The Financial Times reports it's unclear if the halt is temporary. The news comes just days after NVIDIA reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive.

In recent years, Chinese AI labs have turned to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia to gain access to NVIDIA's most powerful chips. They used a gap in US export controls by renting access through cloud compute providers that bought servers with NVIDIA GPUs inside. In recent weeks, the US Commerce Department moved to close that loophole. First by introducing new rules aimed at stopping that exact practice, and second by targeting Megaspeed, the company at the center of the NVIDIA scandal.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its "Entity List." Companies, including NVIDIA, now need a US license to ship goods covered by US export rules to Megaspeed. Huang had resigned from his position on November 12 after reports surfaced that he had engaged in multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive that some US officials suspect was a Chinese intelligence asset. Megaspeed had leased access to NVIDIA chips to Chinese companies. The Justice Department is also investigating whether Megaspeed broke US export rules.

Under the new US rule, data centers that were already providing large amounts of computing power to companies based in China or other location covered by the rule have 90 days from November 19 to get a license if they want to keep doing so. "There's this new rule but no guidance on execution," one cloud executive told the outlet. "No one knows how to apply for this license while the 90-day clock is ticking. It's causing sheer chaos in the region." Demand from Chinese tech companies led to a data center construction boom in Southeast Asia. NVIDIA booked $104 billion in revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, representing a 72 percent increase from the year before.