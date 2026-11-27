If you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, Costco is one of a handful of retailers offering $50 off the console. And for those willing to spend a bit more than the $499 Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Mario Kart World bundle for, Costco's exclusive $520 package is a better value.

That's because you get 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online included with your purchase, instead of the three months that normally comes with the Mario Kart Bundle. That subscription also comes with Nintendo's Expansion Pack, which allows you to play Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Game Cube games on your new console. Normally, a 12 Nintendo Switch Online subscription with Expansion Pack costs $50, and the Mario Kart World bundle costs $550 when it's not on sale. So you're saving about $80 compared to buying those two items separately at their regular price. Just note you'll need a Costco membership to take advantage of the deal.

Engadget senior reporter Sam Rutherford gave the Nintendo Switch 2 a score of 93 when he reviewed it in 2025. If you already own the original Switch, its successor is a no-brainer, offering a larger screen, far better performance and more durable Joy-Con controllers. What's more, the Switch 2 library has only grown since launch, with a great mix of exclusives like The Ocarina of Time and Pokémon Pokopia, alongside plenty of ports and indies, available on the console.