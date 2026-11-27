5 Costco Electronics With Deep Discounts For Black Friday 2026
Costco members can get some pretty great deals.
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Black Friday has arrived, and with it every retailer is trying to compete for your hard-earned dollar. If you're a Costco member, the company has a few notable deals that stand out from a lot of the cookie cutter tech deals that Amazon, Best Buy and Target are pushing this holiday season. As always, Engadget only recommends products we've thoroughly tested and would spend our own money to buy.
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle
If you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, Costco is one of a handful of retailers offering $50 off the console. And for those willing to spend a bit more than the $499 Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Mario Kart World bundle for, Costco's exclusive $520 package is a better value.
That's because you get 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online included with your purchase, instead of the three months that normally comes with the Mario Kart Bundle. That subscription also comes with Nintendo's Expansion Pack, which allows you to play Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Game Cube games on your new console. Normally, a 12 Nintendo Switch Online subscription with Expansion Pack costs $50, and the Mario Kart World bundle costs $550 when it's not on sale. So you're saving about $80 compared to buying those two items separately at their regular price. Just note you'll need a Costco membership to take advantage of the deal.
Engadget senior reporter Sam Rutherford gave the Nintendo Switch 2 a score of 93 when he reviewed it in 2025. If you already own the original Switch, its successor is a no-brainer, offering a larger screen, far better performance and more durable Joy-Con controllers. What's more, the Switch 2 library has only grown since launch, with a great mix of exclusives like The Ocarina of Time and Pokémon Pokopia, alongside plenty of ports and indies, available on the console.
AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 5
Costco is one of the better retailers to buy the AirPods Pro 3 or AirPods 5 from this Black Friday. Not only has the company discounted both pairs of earbuds, but it's also throwing in AppleCare+. The AirPods Pro 3 are $69 off their regular $249 price, and come with two years of Apple's extended warranty coverage, while the AirPods 5 with wireless charging case are $130, down from $149, and include one-year of extended Apple support. With the AirPods Pro 3, a year of AppleCare+ costs $2 per month or $20 annually. For the AirPods 5, the price is $1.49 per month or $15 annually, Either way you're not only saving money by going with Costco, you're also getting a bit of peace of mind with extra coverage.
You can get the AirPods Pro 3 from Amazon and Best Buy for less money overall ($149 versus $179), but neither company is including complimentary AppleCare+ coverage like Costco. If you were planning to extend the warranty for your new earbuds anyway, Costco has the best offer.
Engadget reviewed both the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 5, giving them scores of 90 and 88, respectively. With active noise cancellation now standard across Apple's current AirPods line, you can't really go wrong with either model. One thing to note is there are two different versions of the AirPods 5. The variant Costco has discounted is the one you want to buy if you decide to go with the AirPods 5. It comes with a wireless charging case that offers volume gesture controls and audible Find My features.
Oura Ring 5
Like many other US retailers, Costco has discounted the Oura Ring 5 by $100, bringing the wearable down to $299 and its lowest price yet. All three color options — silver, black and gold — are $100 off, and inclusive of the retailer's exclusive bundle, which adds an extra year of warranty and a second USB-C charging station. Like the Switch 2 bundle, this deal is only available to Costco members.
The Oura Ring 5 is another Engadget favorite. Senior Editor Daniel Cooper reviewed it earlier this year and a give it a glowing 9 out 10. The fact the Oura Ring 5 is 40 percent smaller than its predecessor, while offering an even better seven days of battery life, make it an easy recommendation for anyone looking to try a smart ring for the first time.
Sonos Arc Ultra
Look at you considering a Sonos Arc Ultra. The company's flagship soundbar is $250 off for Black Friday, making it currently $850 instead of its usual eye-watering price of $1100. That price also beats the $900 the Arc Ultra was briefly listed for last month. If you decide to buy a Sonos Sub at the same time, Costco will take an extra $70 off your total transaction. You're still paying $1,500 before tax for both devices, but I imagine there won't be many opportunities to buy a complete Arc Ultra setup for less.
Engadget's resident audio guru Billy Steele gave the Arc Ultra a score of 87 back in 2024. The soundbar marked the debut of Sonos' Sound Motion technology, which the company claimed would improve the Arc's bass performance. In Steele's testing, the soundbar did offer better low-frequency performance, as well as clarity and depth, than its predecessor. The Arc is pricey, but if you don't want to deal with a multi-speaker setup, and all the wires that come with one, the Sonos Arc Ultra at $850 is one of the best high-end soundbars you can buy. And even if you're not a CostCo member, Sonos' own Black Friday sale has the Arc Ultra available for the same $850 price, along with a bunch of other solid discounts on the company's speakers and headphones.
Dyson HushJet Air Purifier
This past summer, my home of Toronto had a few days of terrible air quality due to the forest fires that ravaged northern Ontario. I was thankful then that the year before I had bought a Levoit air purifier. Even when air quality is fine, an air purifier can make your home more comfortable. Costco has discounted one of the best models you can buy, the Dyson HushJet, by $150 to $199. That's an all-time low price for the Dyson device, and the best price you'll find for it during Black Friday, beating even Amazon by about $50.
Engadget included the HushJet in our roundup of the best air purifiers you can buy. Its aesthetic might not be for everyone, but true to its name, the HushJet is among the quietest purifiers our reviewer tested, and it does a great job of forcefully circulating air.