Another day, another notable security incident. Hackers are said to have gained access to Cloud One, the Air Force's cloud computing infrastructure. It's not clear who the hackers were and what data they may have obtained, according to Reuters, which first reported the news.

One person familiar with the matter said the hackers exploited a vulnerability to access what's known as the control plane. They compared this to "a universal remote," that could potentially allow someone "to check the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts." However, it's not clear if the hackers actually did this.

The breach was discovered during system upgrade work within the last month or so, Reuters said. The emergence of the issue has put certain projects on hold, including an effort to shift more mission apps to Cloud One. Some users' admin rights were reportedly revoked and updates to applications that are already running on Cloud One were prohibited, stopping staff from applying various fixes.

The Air Force said it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities." Cyber Command, the military's cyberwarfare division, is said to have been brought in to review the situation.

Cloud One was established in 2017 and it's powered by Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Microsoft Azure. The platform was designed to be a central hub for all of the Air Force's IT needs, including everything from payroll and personnel data to the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System. This tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide. One of Reuters' sources said "A breach here is a big deal."

Other government agencies have been hit with cyberattacks in recent weeks, including the FBI and USDA. Reported breaches at the CIA and other spy agencies exposed some classified information. Various issues have impacted other agencies this month, such as the National Security Agency's internal communications systems going down and the FAA invoking an hours-long, nationwide ground stop due to a malfunctioning router.