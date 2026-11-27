Well, this is awkward. Bloomberg reports it may have found evidence of a link between a Chinese data center with NVIDIA Blackwell hardware and Alice Huang, the woman at the center of the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang's brief resignation from the company. Looking through documents two different firms submitted to Chinese regulators, the outlet found mention of GB300 NVL72 and GB200 server racks at the Yangtze River Delta Project in Shanghai. One of the companies, Shanghai Shuoyao, listed a GB300 NVL72 rack as collateral to secure an approximately $14 million loan from the Shanghai Innovation Bank.

A single GB300 NVL72 unit houses 72 Blackwell Ultra GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Grace processors, and can weigh about 3,300 pounds. US export rules require a license to ship these Blackwell systems to China. As Bloomberg notes, Jensen Huang once claimed GB300 racks are too big to smuggle. It's unclear how the GB300 and GB200 units made their way to the Shanghai facility, which may eventually house as many as 800,000 servers.

However, Bloomberg was able to partly track the lineage of the GB300 unit. By putting the serial of the rack into a public warranty database, the outlet was able to trace it back to Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology, which PC gamers will know as one of NVIDIA's many add-in board partners. Like other NVIDIA AIBs, Gigabyte buys GPU chips from the company that it then uses to manufacture graphics cards for consumers and servers for enterprise customers.

Gigabyte declined to answer Bloomberg's questions about what company or party originally bought the GB300 rack. A spokesperson told the outlet it "conducts all business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations," adding, "all transactions are subject to our internal compliance requirements and the relevant laws and regulations in effect at the time."

Shanghai Shuoyao, the company that offered a GB300 as collateral, has ties with Megaspeed. Alice Huang took a controlling stake in the Singaporean cloud computing company in 2023 before leaving it in August 2025. Earlier this month, Shanghai Shuoyao said it was one of Megaspeed's service providers, but described its relationship with the company as "limited to ordinary commercial cooperation."

According to Bloomberg, Megaspeed used renderings of the Yangtze River Delta Project in a presentation it shared with investors in 2024. The deck did not list China as the location of the data center. Bloomberg notes it does not have evidence that Megaspeed directly diverted NVIDIA chips to the data center, and the company denies any wrongdoing. The Justice Department is investigating whether Megaspeed broke US export rules. NVIDIA did not immediately respond to Engadget's comment request.

Alice Huang appears to have had a number of other ties to the Yangtze River Delta Project. Most notably, through Kang Wei, the man The New York Times reports was often introduced as her husband and appears to have had ties with China's Ministry of State Security. Bloomberg found him listed as the president of the facility. The publication also found evidence of servers containing NVIDIA's earlier Hopper-generation chips inside the Yangtze River Delta Project. Those GPUs are also illegal to ship to China without permission from the US government.

Jensen Huang is set to testify publicly before Congress on December 3 at 10AM ET.