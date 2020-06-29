3D-printed plant-based steaks could arrive in 2021

You could soon be able to enjoy 3D-printed, plant-based flank steak at home. Israeli startup Redefine Meat says that’s what it hopes to accomplish for customers when it launches 3D-printed steak alternatives in 2021. The product will enter a market where plant-based meats, like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, are rising in popularity. While a couple plant-based steaks have previously hit the market, none seem to be widely available as, for example, ground meat or patties. Until now, butcher-style cuts have been less common.

Redefine Meat says that through 3D printing, it’s able to create plant-based meat with the same “appearance, texture and flavor of animal meat,” according to its website. Texture specifically seems to be the 3D printer’s hallmark achievement. “You need a 3D printer to mimic the structure of the muscle of the animal,” Redefine Meat CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Reuters.