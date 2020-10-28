3Doodler's latest 3D printing pen lets pros draw with metal and wood

3Doodler’s 3D printing pens aren’t just for enthusiasts and students. The company has introduced the 3Doodler Pro+, a “professional-grade” pen aimed at everyone from artists to engineers. Its dual drive system can 3D print with material beyond the usual plastics, including bronze, copper, nylon and wood. You can use the Pro+ for architecture, design or even repairs, 3Doodler said.

The pen unsurprisingly includes high-precision speed and temperature controls, helped in part by a display on the pen itself. A magnetic underside gives you easy access to the internal components for service. The pen should run “longer and harder” than past 3Doodler pens, the company said, although it didn’t quantify those claims.