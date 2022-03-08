8Bitdo debuts a $45 Xbox gamepad with pro features

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Over the years, 8BitDo has released a number of Xbox-specific accessories, including a controller designed for use with Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming service and a pair of media remotes for the Series X/S. And now for the first time, it’s introducing a controller that features an asymmetric stick layout.

Available in both black and white, the Ultimate Wired Controller includes a full set of Xbox-specific face buttons. It also comes with rear-facing paddle buttons you can customize through 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software on Xbox, Windows 10, Android and iOS. Other features include a built-in headphone jack and haptic feedback.

The only thing you won’t find here is the inclusion of Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity, but the included USB cable is 9.84 feet long. At $45, the Ultimate Wired Controller looks like a steal. Of course, we’ll have to test it out, but the company has made some great controllers in the past. You can pre-order the Ultimate Wired Controller starting today. It’s expected to start shipping on May 31st.