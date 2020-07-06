8BitDo is updating one of its Bluetooth gamepads for Project xCloud

Peripheral manufacturer 8BitDo is best known for making retro-inspired controllers, but for its latest act the company is doing something different. Instead of yet another Switch-focused controller, 8BitDo is releasing a new Bluetooth gamepad designed for use with Microsoft's Project xCloud game streaming service. The $45 SN30 Pro for Xbox adapts the same underlying design as the company's SN30 Pro+, symmetrical analog sticks and all, but won’t be out of place in your Xbox controller collection.

8BitDo says it’s compatible with all Android devices, with battery life coming in at about 18-hours on a single charge. The SN30 Pro also comes with the company’s Ultimate Software, which allows you to customize button mappings, as well as adjust the sensitivity of the stick and triggers. You can also create multiple controller profiles and switch between them on the fly. The included clip can accommodate phones with a width as wide 86mm, making it compatible with chubby devices like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro. If you want to push the clip to its limit, you can even mount something like the Mate 20 X with its big 7.2-inch display.