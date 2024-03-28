A four-pack of Apple AirTags is down to its lowest price yet of $75

Apple's AirTag is the top pick for iPhone owners in our Bluetooth tracker buying guide (unsurprisingly), and right now a four-pack of the little devices is down to a record low of $75 at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. The pack previously fell to $80 earlier this week, a deal we've seen numerous times since the holiday shopping season. This new discount, however, matches the best price we've tracked, coming in $24 below Apple's list price. As long as you want to keep tabs on several items, it's also cheaper than buying four single AirTags separately, as those are currently going for $24 each.

We highlight the AirTag in our guide because it can utilize Apple's giant network of devices to locate items. If you misplace an AirTag-equipped bookbag, for instance, nearby Apple devices can anonymously alert Apple's Find My network when the bag is close, then the Find My app will report that location back to you. Since there are more than two billion iPhones, iPads, Macs and other Apple gadgets active in the wild, the odds of finding something are generally better here than with other trackers that use much smaller crowd-finding networks.

Once you're in the vicinity of a lost item, the AirTag uses a wireless connection called ultrawideband (UWB) to more precisely lead you in the right direction, displaying an arrow and distance estimate when you're nearby. The tracker has an IP67 rating, so it can survive a brief dip underwater, and it's one of the few Apple gadgets with an easily replaceable battery. On its own, Apple says the battery is designed to last "more than a year" before it needs changing.

The biggest disadvantage the AirTag has compared to competitors like Tile is that it's only available in one shape. Its coin-like design is easy to tuck away but doesn't come with a built-in keyring hole or adhesive. If you want to actually attach it to an item, you need to pay for a separate accessory.

It's also worth noting that AirTags aren't designed to find stolen items. They could help with that, but if your AirTag is found moving with someone else, that person will receive an alert telling them so. This feature is meant to hinder those who might use AirTags for stalking, which has been an unfortunate side effect of the device's effectiveness. That said, both Apple and Google have issued updates to further combat bad actors. As a bit of extra security against losing your stuff, the AirTag works well, and this deal makes it a little more accessible. There should be no worry about a new model coming anytime soon, either, as a Bloomberg report earlier this year said a second-generation device isn't expected until 2025.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone, meanwhile, we'll note that a four-pack of Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 is also on sale for an all-time low of $70 at Amazon and B&H. This is another pick in our buying guide: It's not quite as precise as an AirTag and only works with Samsung phones, but it's easy to setup, it has a built-in cutout and it works similarly if you're a committed Galaxy user.

