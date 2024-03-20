A four-pack of Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers is on sale for $80 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Your keys (bags, jackets, purses) may soon become easier to find, thanks to the Big Spring Sale at Amazon. Right now a four pack of Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers are down to $80 instead of the $100 full price for the pack. The deal looks even better when you consider a single Tile Pro goes for $35. That's not quite an all-time low, as we saw the set drop to around $70 for the shopping holidays in 2022 and again last year. Still a decent savings over buying our favorite trackers for Android phones separately and at full price.

Tile Tile Pro (4-pack) $80 $100 Save $20 Our top tracker for people with an Android phone is now on sale for the best price we've seen this year. At $80 for a four pack, it's $60 cheaper than buying each tag separately and at full price. $80 at Amazon

The Tile Pro lets you swap out the battery, unlike other Tile models where you need to replace the whole unit. It's also louder than other Tile trackers and Apple's AirTag. While Tile trackers will work with Apple and Android phones, we found the connectivity to be much more reliable with an Android device. Like AirTags, the tags rely on the millions of other Tile users to anonymously ping your lost items when they're out in the world. At home, you can make them ring using the app to help you figure out which couch cushion your keys have fallen between. One caveat is that some features, like the alerts that let you know when you've left your items behind, are only available with a monthly subscription.

Other Tile trackers are on sale as well, including the smaller Tile Mate and the Mate paired up with a Tile Slim, our pick for the best wallet tracker. If you're interested in our top overall Bluetooth tracker, it's worth noting that the Chipolo One is on sale for $60 for a four-pack. It was the loudest tracker and the quickest at letting you know when you were leaving the house (or restaurant, coffee shop, grandma's house) without your things. Though it's wider finding community is nowhere near as vast as Apple's or even Tile's.

