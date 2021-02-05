'A Glitch in the Matrix' and the obsession of simulation theory

It's simultaneously hilarious, and a bit sad, to hear seemingly serious adults -- represented as cartoonish CG avatars -- reject the idea of there being 7-billion individual consciousnesses on Earth. Why? Obviously, because there's no way our universe simulator has enough processing power to handle that. The more logical explanation, of course, is that the machine is just recycling a couple hundred thousand personalities, the way an Assassin's Creed game creates its large crowds by reusing AI code.

Too often I wished Ascher would just push his subjects a bit more to test the limits of their beliefs. But I suppose that's like trying to argue the shape of the planet with a Flat Earther. One subject managed to leave the site of a drunken car crash in Mexico without a serious injury, or being arrested. He thought it was the simulation just working out a successful narrative for him, rather than dumb luck and his American privilege in action. After surviving something like that, how can we convince him otherwise? One person's miracle is another's optimal simulation path.

If such stories cause you to roll your eyes, A Glitch in the Matrix has more meaty material from Nick Bostrom, the Oxford philosophy professor whose 2003 paper kicked off modern interest in simulation theory. He proposed that, given the vast amounts of computing power we expect to have in the future, it's possible that later humans could run simulations of people similar to their ancestors. Those artificial people would likely be conscious. And given that possibility, there's a high probability that we're one of those simulated realities, instead of being the "prime" beings. (Alternatively, he argues, we could either go extinct before being able to develop our own simulation tech, or we could abandon the technology completely.)

Bostrom, doesn't have many answers in the documentary, but he reminds us of the fact that humans have been thinking about higher levels of reality for thousands of years. Plato's Allegory of the Cave was an argument in favor of education and inquiry in the face of ignorance, but today it also describes the way many people think of simulation theory.

A Glitch in the Matrix also genuinely surprised me with footage of Philip K. Dick explaining his own beliefs about higher consciousness. He famously started experiencing religious visions following an operation, which he ended up writing about in his Exegesis, a collection of more than 8,000 pages of notes. Dick sounds like someone who caught a glimpse at the world outside our potential simulation, though the simplest explanation is that he was suffering from severe mental illness throughout his life.

While I may have some qualms about what A Glitch in the Matrix focuses on, it’s still a well-made documentary stuffed with intriguing visuals. Ascher has perfected his ability to visually convey a narrative over his last few films, so you’ll never be bored. And for people who’ve yet to hear about simulation theory, I’d wager it would blow their minds just like the people who dare to emerge from Plato’s cave.