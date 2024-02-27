A Paranormal Activity game is coming in 2026 and it might actually be good
The maker of The Mortuary Assistant is working on the found footage-style project.
One of the most successful horror movie franchises of the last 20 years is coming to a gaming system near you. Paramount Game Studios has teamed up with DreadXP and DarkStone Digital (aka solo developer Brian Clarke) to create Paranormal Activity: Found Footage. The is slated to hit multiple platforms in 2026.
Paranormal Activity: Found Footage will build on the lore and the world that was established in the seven-film series, which debuted in 2007. It will be the first .
As the title suggests, the game will use the found-footage format of the movies. Details are otherwise slim for now, though Paranormal Activity: Found Footage will feature what's said to be an advanced "haunt system" that will dynamically change the intensity and kinds of scares players will face based on their actions. Several other games have used a dynamic scare system, including (an early access title that picked up some buzz a few months ago), so it'll be interesting to see how DarkStone Digital uses that here.
Clarke previously created the well-reviewed first-person horror game . "My latest project is a Paranormal Activity game," Clarke, who is also a co-director of publisher DreadXP, wrote on X. "I am beyond excited to be doing this as I have loved this series from the very beginning and it heavily shaped my style of horror."