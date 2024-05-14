A Tomb Raider series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on the way to Prime Video
A documentary on EA Sports' Madden NFL games is in the pipeline too.
Amazon's is riding a high after the success of and it has more video game-related projects lined up. The streaming service has ordered a series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame set as writer and executive producer. The show was rumored to be happening and now it's official.
“If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all."
Few other details about the "epic, globetrotting" project have been revealed (it's not yet known who's playing Lara Croft, for one thing), though it stems from a deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics to develop shows and movies based on Tomb Raider. There's no release window for the series as yet, but Amazon says it will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories. The company's games division is also , while a is slated to hit Netflix this year.
Prime Video has also lined up a docuseries about EA's blockbuster games. EA Sports will open up its vault of rare and unreleased footage for the project. A documentary crew will follow the development of the next game in the series.
These are just some of the many announcements that Prime Video is making today as it tries to win over advertisers at its upfront event. A pop culture version of Jeopardy! is on the way to the service, which will host its first NFL Wild Card Playoff game in January. A Legally Blonde prequel series called is coming too.
Elsewhere, Prime Video renewed its hit show The Boys for a fifth season, announced a live-action Spider-Man Noir show starring Nicolas Cage and revealed the . In addition, a documentary following the last 12 days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis career is coming to Prime Video on June 20.
One final serve. FEDERER: Twelve Final Days, June 20. pic.twitter.com/yKhsTKOgMu
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 14, 2024