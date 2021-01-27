Tomb Raider and Skull Island anime series are headed to Netflix

While we’re still waiting on Netflix’s Pacific Rim anime series, the streaming service has announced that it’s also working on anime versions of Tomb Raider and Skull Island. Netflix is working with Legendary Television on all of those upcoming shows, and it follows a slew of anime announcements, including a Cyberpunk 2077 series, and a Resident Evil CG show (if you can call that anime). Gotta keep the weeb contingent happy, right?

Netflix says the Tomb Raider series will follow the events of Square Enix’s recent reboot trilogy, which leaves the door wide open for stories following a young Lara Croft. It’ll be executive produced by Tasha Huo, who also worked on The Witcher: Blood Origin and Red Sonja. The Skull Island series, naturally, is based on the recent Kong film. It’ll follow a shipwrecked group who finds themselves stuck on an island filled with monsters and, you guessed it, one big ape.