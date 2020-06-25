A 'Cyberpunk 2077' anime series is coming to Netflix in 2022

You’ll have more Cyberpunk 2077 lore to look forward to well after the game finally ships. CD Projekt Red and Netflix have revealed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series set in the game universe and due in 2022. Details are very scarce, but it’s a brand new story wth new characters — Night City is about the only common element.

You may like the pedigree, at least. Trigger, Inc., the studio behind the Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia shows, is taking the helm for Edgerunners. If you like Trigger’s art style and overall sensibilities, you’ll likely appreciate what’s in the pipeline. It’s just a question of whether or not the series will resonate. Many are expecting Cyberpunk 2077 the game to fare well on launch, but it’s not certain how much interest there will be in a passive experience two years later.