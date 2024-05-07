A two-pack of Blink Mini Indoor cameras drops to only $30

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Summer is almost here, and with it comes vacations and long periods away from home. Security cameras are a great way to keep your mind at ease so we're excited to see Amazon's Blink Mini two-pack on sale for an all-time low price. The pair are currently just $30, down from $50 — a 40 percent discount.

The Blink Mini might no longer be the most recent model, thanks to Amazon's recent release of the Blink Mini 2, but it's still an excellent option for monitoring your home. In just a few minutes, you can easily connect it to your Wi-Fi, and you're all set. The camera provides 1080p capture, infrared capture, and alerts directed to your phone anytime there's movement.

The big thing to keep in mind about the Blink Mini is that it's designed for use with Alexa. If you're a Siri or Google Assistant user, then you might want to look at some of our other favorite smart home gadgets. The Mini is also a cheaper version of Amazon's Blink Indoor, a wireless option currently down to $56 from $80 for just one.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.