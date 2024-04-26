Aaron Sorkin is working on a Jan. 6-focused follow-up to The Social Network

Aaron Sorkin has announced that he’s currently writing a followup script to The Social Network, according to The Hollywood Reporter . He broke the news during an episode of The Town podcast that centered on how Facebook and social media have influenced democracy in the years since his Oscar-winning hit. The first film chronicled the early days of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network and starred Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake, among others.

Sorkin is cagey on the actual details of the new script, but it looks to follow Facebook throughout the Trump era. He went on to tell the podcast hosts that he actually blames the social media site for the January 6 riots that claimed the lives of five people and led to the injuries of more than 140 police officers . “Look, yeah, I’ll be writing about this,” Sorkin told podcast hosts Matthew Belloni and Peter Hamby. “I blame Facebook for January 6.”

He didn’t give any reason as to why he blames Facebook for the attack on the capitol, telling the podcast hosts that they will have to “buy a movie ticket.” Facebook, Google, Twitter and Reddit were all subpoenaed as part of the investigation into January 6. Lawmakers have suggested that Facebook didn’t take the proper steps to handle the “Stop the Steal” movement, which was organized on the platform, and that it didn’t recognize the danger posed by these groups until after the violence in DC.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen told Congress that Facebook disbanded its civic integrity team after the 2020 election. She also has said that Facebook knew its algorithms and platforms promoted harmful content and that “it failed to deploy internally recommended or lasting countermeasures.” According to Haugen, the company chose profits over safety.

Sorkin has obviously been paying attention to all of this, saying in the same interview that “Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible. Because that is what will increase engagement.” He further dinged the company by suggesting that “there’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t. There’s just growth.”

Now, don’t go heading to your local multiplex to buy a ticket for The Social Network 2: Electric Boogaloo just yet. The script is still in the early stages and Sorkin hasn’t announced a partnership with any studio to get the film made. This also isn’t his first attempt to get something like this off the ground. He was previously working on a script entirely about January 6, but it didn’t move forward. It remains to be seen if some aspects of that script will end up in followup to The Social Network, should it actually get made. He told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he would only push to make a sequel to The Social Network if David Fincher returned to direct it.

If a studio does sign on to make this project, which is fairly likely given the success of the 2010 film, it leaves me with two glaring questions. Can Jesse Eisenberg grow a sweet beard and what are his thoughts on ultra-premium livestock ?

