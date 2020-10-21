Abode opens up pre-orders for its Outdoor Smart Camera

All the way back at CES (which feels like it was a million years ago), Abode showed off its Outdoor Smart Camera, and now the device is available for pre-order. It works with the company's DIY home security system. However, you can also deploy it as a standalone security camera.
The smart camera has a modular design and it comes with mounts to help you set it up in the perfect position. It can take the place of your old doorbell, if you like. It boasts a PIR motion sensor, an IR LED for low light and a wide-angle lens that captures 1080p footage across a 152-degree field of view.