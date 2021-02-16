'AC Valhalla' update patches NPC lip syncing issues and other problems

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has had quite a few issues since its release late last year, and players have been clamoring for fixes to improve its gameplay. Some of its most troublesome problems include save bugs that corrupt data, prevent players from moving forward in their game or from loading their progress. A patch released in January also inadvertently introduced a facial animation bug that causes NPC's lip movements to move out of sync with their dialogue. Now, Ubisoft has announced an upcoming patch that will fix those problems and a lengthy list of more issues.

Based on the gaming company's change log, update 1.1.2 addresses "NPC animation issues." While it didn't explicitly mention the mouth-moving bug, the Assassin's Creed franchise community manager on Reddit confirmed that it's included in the problems the patch was designed to fix. The patch will also fix save problems, such as one that prevents loading saves made after knocking in Clues and Riddles and another that causes data corrupt errors to pop up after entering the save menu.

Aside from the bug fixes, the update also comes with new features, including the River Raids game mode that will let players raid as much as they want and will give them access to unexplored regions of England. It brings new abilities, as well -- one of which called "Berserker Trap" gives players a way to attach traps like hallucinatory powder to their arrows. Finally, it includes new skills, like the ability to carry a body after a successful assassination and to slide into enemies and knock them off balance while sprinting.

Valhalla's update 1.1.2 will start rolling out today at 7AM EST.