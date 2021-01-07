Acer reveals its first Chromebook with AMD's latest Ryzen CPUs

The Spin 514 has a 14-inch Full HD touch IPS6 display that's covered with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3. You can have up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and 256 GB of storage in the machine. Meanwhile, after some brief hands-on time, we found the new keyboard deeply satisfying.

The Chromebook has two USB Type-C ports (which are DisplayPort compatible and can be used for charging), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one of which supports power-off charging) and a MicroSD card reader. Some variants have an HDMI port too. Other features of the Spin 514 include dual microphones, Google Assistant integration, an HD webcam, dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The Spin 514 will be available in North America in February, starting at $480. It'll hit Europe in March and the base model will cost €529.

The enterprise versions of the Spin 514 include the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, in which the baked-in business features of Chrome OS are unlocked. Those models will be available in both regions in March and they’ll start at $750/€799.