Acer reveals its first Chromebook with AMD's latest Ryzen CPUs

Acer has been plugging AMD chips into its Chromebooks for a couple of years and now it's refreshing the lineup with the latest Ryzen mobile processors. Its first Chromebook to use those CPUs is the Spin 514. Whether you opt for a Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C processor, you'll be able to tap into built-in Radeon Vega graphics.
According to Acer, you'll get up to 10 hours of battery life out of the Spin 514 due to the improved power efficiency of the CPUs. The Chromebook weighs 1.55 kg (3.42 lb) and Acer is promising military-grade, MIL-STD 810H-compliant durability thanks to the reinforced aluminum chassis.