Acer updates the Nitro 5 with AMD’s Ryzen 6000

Often, the laptops that are announced at CES aren’t as exciting as the silicon that’ll be nestled inside them. Acer’s Nitro 5 is one such example, where less attention will be paid to the more refined design, since everyone will be talking about its new brains. Like the fact that it’ll be able to use both AMD’s Ryzen 6000 and Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors. That will be paired with anything up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 32GB DDR4 3200 RAM and, depending on chip options, either a FHD 144Hz or QHD 165Hz panel.

Naturally, Acer has made a big effort to refine the chassis, despite it being a tiny bit thicker than its immediate predecessor. Rather than lots of chunky accents, the system goes for a more refined striped design, dialing down the more aggressive elements of its design. In addition, several ports are now sat on the back of the chassis since Acer knows that lots of people will use the Nitro 5 as a desktop replacement.

Sadly, I wasn’t able to do much beyond touch the new Nitro 5 and certainly there’s nothing too dramatic about the exterior changes. Acer was in no mood to allow me to run benchmarks, so all we can say for now is that we’re hopeful that it’ll do what AMD's other 6000 systems have been doing for a while.

In terms of when you can expect to be able to get your hands on one of these things, Acer says that the Intel edition will drop at some point in March, with the base model priced at $1,050. The AMD-toting version, meanwhile, will drop in April, with prices running from $1,099 up to whatever your budget and heart will allow.

