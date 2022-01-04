Acer's gaming laptops add 12th-gen Intel Core and NVIDIA RTX 30 Ti

Acer is often quick to embrace the latest chips in its gaming laptops, and that's particularly true this year. The brand has updated its Predator Helios and Triton portables to use both Intel's 12th-generation Core processors and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 Ti graphics. The Helios 300 (above) is the star of the show with synced RGB light bar on the deck, up to the latest Core i7 chip, as much as 32GB of DDR5 memory and ether RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 graphics. You can also expect a "cleaner" chassis, improved cooling (such as liquid metal thermal grease) and a 1440p screen with a speedy 165Hz panel.

You can also expect a raft of modern connections that include 2.5Gbps Ethernet, WiFi 6e, an HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt and regular USB-C and -A connectors. The new Helios arrives in May starting at $1,650 for a 15.6-inch system and $1,750 for its 17-inch counterpart.

The Triton 500 SE (middle) is billed as a 'thin' gaming rig, but it might just offer some advantages in the performance realm. You'll have options for a Core i9, RTX 3080 Ti video and the same 32GB DDR5 memory ceiling. Acer is promising aggressive cooling that includes liquid metal, heat pipes and the latest "3D" fans. Only a 16-inch display is available, although the 240Hz 1600p panel isn't hurting for resolution or speed.

You won't have to wait so long for the Triton with its March release, although you'll have to pay a premium with a starting $2,300 price. You'll have to spring for the new Nitro 5 (also unveiled today) to pick up a more affordable Acer gaming laptop — these are for enthusiasts willing to splurge.

