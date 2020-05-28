ACLU sues Clearview AI over alleged privacy violations

Clearview AI is about to deal with more pushback beyond corporate objections and occasional bans. The American Civil Liberties Union has sued Clearview AI for allegedly violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act with its combination of facial recognition and internet data scraping. The ACLU claimed that the real-time identification technology infringed privacy rights by collecting faceprints from state residents without notifying them or obtaining consent.

This facial data harvesting is bad for everyone, but it’s particularly harmful to “Latinas and survivors,” according to Mujeres Latinas en Acción’s Linda Xóchitl Tortolero. She argued that it enables stalkers, abusers, “predatory companies” and immigration agents to illegally track and target people. The ACLU added that it could also be used to suppress freedom by targeting people at protests, rallies and religious places.