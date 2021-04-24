Supreme Court asked to review case against border device searches

The ACLU and EFF believe the searches are unconstitutional.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|04.24.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
April 24th, 2021
In this article: privacy, DHS, news, gear, Homeland Security, government, rights, EFF, constitution, airport, ACLU, Supreme Court
Man Checking Mobile Is Charged At Airport Security Check
monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

The case against warrantless device searches at the border might soon face a crucial test. The ACLU and EFF have asked the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Department of Homeland Security policies that allow the warrant- and suspicion-free searches at airport and other points of entry. The groups argued that an appeals court was mistaken in overturning a ruling that the searches were unconstitutional, and that the Supreme Court needed to step in to protect travelers' Fourth Amendment rights.

The lawsuit was originally filed in September 2017 on behalf of passengers whose phones and laptops were searched without warrants or even accusations of wrongdoing. There are concerns border agents are searching for reasons that sometimes have nothing to do with crime, such as collecting info about a business partner or a journalist's story source.

It's not certain how the Supreme Court will respond to the petition. If the ACLU and EFF win, though, they hope to force Homeland Security to "at least" limit searches to situations where there's reasonable suspicion, if not require warrants based on probable cause. Officers would have reduced access to information, but you could travel knowing your sensitive data is safe against surprise inspections.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Engadget