Adobe vows to continue offering Figma's free plan if its buyout is approved

In an interview with Bloomberg, Adobe Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky has reassured worried Figma users that the online collaborative design platform's acquisition will not change its pricing model and ease of use. If you'll recall, Adobe announced in mid-September that it's purchasing Figma for roughly $20 billion in cash and shares. Users understandably raised concerns about the merger, seeing as Adobe's programs are quite expensive.

Belsky said in the interview that Figma will remain a "freemium" offering with a basic tier that's available at no cost. Figma co-founder Dylan Field added that Adobe isn't planning any price increase and that the platform will remain free for education. Adobe does have changes planned for the platform, of course, including integrating features from its software portfolio, as well as its library of fonts and stock images.

According to Belsky, though, any update Adobe rolls out won't be obstructive and won't make it difficult to navigate the platform's interface. Perhaps most importantly for those who use Figma for collaborations, it will continue allowing file sharing without additional fees — users won't have to get a Creative Cloud subscription to work on the same document.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

Adobe's suite of programs will undergo changes due to the acquisition, as well. The company plans to adopt Figma's collaborative features and may build multi-user web platforms for its programs. Adobe Express and Acrobat might also get their own versions of Figma's whiteboard and presentation functions. "We would only want to amplify and continue and learn from the things that Figma has done to become a viral product in the enterprise and throughout the world," Belsky said.

There is one Adobe program that might not survive the acquisition: Figma's direct competitor Adobe XD. The company has no immediate plans to kill the software, but it will "reevaluate where [it] want[s] to shift [its] resources and focus" once Figma comes in. Both parties expect the deal to close sometime in 2023, so long as it gets approval from both regulators and shareholders.