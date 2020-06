If you’ve been looking for a way to take your Instagram selfies and posts to the next level, Adobe may have the answer. Its free Photoshop Camera app is now available in the App Store and on Google Play. The app brings “insta-worthy lenses and camera effects” to your phone, plus a few AI-powered features, custom lenses and Photoshop tricks.

Adobe announced the app in November at its Adobe Max conference, and it has been in public preview since then. As of today, the official app is available.