Photoshop for iPad gets Curves and Apple Pencil pressure settings

When Adobe launched Photoshop for the iPad late last year, users were less than impressed with its limited features – to say the tablet version of the software was a pared back take on the desktop standard was something of an understatement. However, Adobe was quick to reassure digital artists that updates were on their way, and today several new features join those that have been rolling out gradually over the last few months. Adobe Fresco — an already solid app at launch — is also getting an update.

The biggest news for Photoshop on iPad is the much-anticipated arrival of Curves — a core feature of the standard Photoshop experience that lets users make specific adjustments to the tone and color of an image. The first version includes adjustments of tonal curves for all channels, multi-node selections, and useful built-in app recognition of the way you want to tap and drag a node with your finger or pencil or select it. It’s still not quite up to speed with the desktop version, though, and a numerical input function, along with eyedropper tools, will ship in a future release.